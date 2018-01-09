× Danbury mayor announces new bid for Connecticut governor

HARTFORD — Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton is adding his name to the list of candidates for Connecticut governor.

The nine-term mayor announced Tuesday that he will seek the GOP nomination.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat, is not seeking a third term in the November election.

Boughton previously ran for governor in 2014 and for lieutenant governor in 2010 and is among the better-known names in the Republican field.

He says that he has raised more than the $250,000 in donations needed to qualify for public funding for this campaign.

The lifelong Danbury resident says he wants to phase out the state income tax and reduce regulations.