Deathbed letter written by 27-year-old woman goes viral

People all over are being touched by a letter written by a 27-year-old woman on her deathbed.

People Magazine shared the story of Holly Butcher, 27, who passed away from Ewing’s sarcoma. Holly left behind a letter which her family posted on her Facebook account after her death, according to News.com.au.

“It’s a strange thing to realise and accept your mortality at 26 years young,” Holly wrote. “It’s just one of those things you ignore. The days tick by and you just expect they will keep on coming; until the unexpected happens.”

“That’s the thing about life. It is fragile, precious and unpredictable and each day is a gift, not a given right. I’m 27 now. I don’t want to go.”