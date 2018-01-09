Donations needed for dog dumped in Waterbury

WATERBURY— The Brass City Rescue Alliance is looking for donations to help fund the care of an abandoned dog.

The female dog, named January, had recently given birth to puppies and the group said the dog was very thin and had very pale gums when she was found.

She was taken to the Veterinary Emergency Center in Canton where she underwent treatment and testing.

The dog’s blood levels are down and “it looks like she is having a bone marrow issue. More tests have been done and result pending. If those are negative, a sample of the bone marrow is needed. Please pray for her,” said the organization on their Facebook page.

Anyone who would like to send donations for January’s care can call Canton ER at 1-860-693-6992.