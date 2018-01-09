× Gov. Malloy calls for ban on bump stocks sales in CT

HARTFORD — Governor Malloy announced Tuesday that he is proposing legislation to ban the purchase and sale of “rate of fire enchancements” to guns in the state. That includes bump stocks, binary trigger systems, and trigger cranks.

Malloy said the proposal will build on Connecticut’s common sense and nationally recognized gun reform legislation.

In a statement, Malloy said:

“Bump stocks are cheap, they are deadly, and they have no place in our society. In Connecticut, we refuse to allow federal inaction to endanger the lives of our residents, despite the best efforts of powerful lobbyists from the NRA. Our state has long been a champion in the fight against gun violence, and today we take a step towards further cementing our reputation as a leader in smart, safe, and commonsense gun reform.”

Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman said in a statement:

“I don’t think we should wait for more tragedy, for more senseless deaths before we act to protect residents. The Governor’s initiative takes a smart, well-reasoned approach to bump stocks. As state leaders, we should have the courage to pass commonsense, anti-violence legislation to help avoid the types of tragedies that we experienced here in Connecticut and that we see continuing throughout the nation.”

Under Malloy’s proposal, possession and sale of those enchancements will result in a Class D felony. Permit holders who possess fire rate enchancements before July 1st, 2020 will recieve an infraction abd be fined $90 for their first offence, and will also be charged with a Class D felondy for any other offense after.

“The Las Vegas gunman fired more than 1,100 rounds of ammunition in only 11 minutes, using semi-automatic rifles modified with bump fire stocks designed to dramatically accelerate the rate of gunfire and cause maximum damage,” Po Murray, Chairman of the Newtown Action Alliance, said. “After the heartbreaking Sandy Hook mass shooting incident five years ago, Connecticut passed the second strongest gun laws in the nation under the leadership of Governor Malloy and it is time for Connecticut to act now to lead the nation once again by banning bump stocks and other dangerous accessories to keep our families and communities safe.”

“We have been very fortunate in Connecticut to have a Governor who has been so supportive with passing commonsense gun laws and instrumental in making Connecticut among the states with the strongest gun laws,” Jeremy Stein, Executive Director of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, said.

“This commitment from Governor Malloy to ban dangerous accessories like bump stocks is a crucial step in ensuring that tragedies like the Las Vegas mass shooting do not occur in our state,” Kara Baekey, Connecticut chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said. “Bump stocks and other dangerous rapid-fire devices allow semi-automatic firearms to approach the firing speeds of machine guns – this is entirely unacceptable. Connecticut is a national leader on gun violence prevention, and we hope our lawmakers will stand with us and pass a strong piece of legislation to continue that legacy. The future of our state is on the line.”