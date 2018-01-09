× Judge to decide whether to toss Sandy Hook parents’ lawsuit

NEW HAVEN — A judge is weighing whether to dismiss a negligence lawsuit filed by the parents of two children killed in the 2012 Newtown school shooting massacre against the town and its school district.

The plaintiffs’ attorney, Devin Janosov, argued Monday at court in New Haven that school officials failed to order a lockdown, which might have saved lives.

A town attorney, Charles DeLuca, says administrators were forced to make split-second decisions in a harrowing situation. He called it “insulting” to suggest that they were to blame for the deaths.

Janosov says the efforts of administrators and teachers were “heroic” but not in keeping with the school’s procedures.

The plaintiffs in the suit are the parents of Jesse Lewis and Noah Pozner, who were among 20 first-graders killed alongside six educators.