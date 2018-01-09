× Lottery luck strikes twice for Massachusetts couple

A little more than four months after his wife won a $1 million prize in a well-known national sweepstakes, Robert Goodwin of Randolph has won a $1 million prize of his own, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Goodwin won his prize in the Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Platinum Payout” $5 instant ticket game. Joined by his wife Jane at the Lottery’s Braintree headquarters to claim his prize, Goodwin chose the game’s cash option and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (less tax withholdings). The Goodwins indicated that they intend to use their winnings to purchase a home in an over-55 community.

“No more shoveling,” said Robert.

Robert’s winning ticket was purchased at Fast Lane Convenience, 230 Union St. in Holbrook. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

Jane found out that she won her $1 million Publishers Clearing House prize on August 31, 2017 as she disembarked from a ferry in Plymouth after a day trip to Provincetown with a friend.

The couple met while both were employed by Boston Edison.