Salvadorans in Connecticut react to Trump ‘Temporary Protected Status’ policy

WEST HARTFORD -- Salvadorans in Connecticut and around the country are reacting to news of the Trump administration's decision to reverse its Temporary Protected Status policy.

The policy allows illegal immigrants from select countries to legally live in the United States if their home country is deemed unsafe. El Salvador was given T.P.S. designation in 2001, after earthquakes devastated the country.

Edwin Acevedo, who lives with his wife and two daughters in Manchester, came to the U.S. in 2001. He is the head chef at Rizzuto's in West Hartford and owns a home. He said he left his country because of gang violence.

El Salvador is considered one of the most violent and dangerous countries in the world.

"I can say, it's scary," said Acevedo. "They kill you or they kill one of your family, and that's a real situation," said Acevedo.

As a result of the Trump Administration's policy change, nearly 200,000 Salvadorans living in the U.S. with Temporary Protected Status will now have to leave. Acevedo was able to use his T.P.S. to obtain a green card, but he has family members who he said will not be as lucky.

"My cousin owns a house [in the U.S.]," said Acevedo. "He just bought a house a couple years ago. Now what they going to do? They going to sell it?"

Attorney Erin O'Neil-Baker, who represents Acevedo, said these Salvadorans are law-abiding citizens who contribute to their communities.

"Every 18 months or so, they renew their status, they pay a filing fee," said O'Neil-Baker. "They're not criminals."

The Department of Homeland Security said El Salvador no longer belongs in the T.P.S. program because the country has rebuilt from the earthquakes. But O'Neil-Baker said the deportations will hurt families and the economy, all within a matter of months. "People with T.P.S. right now, their time is running out," said O'Neil-Baker.

O'Neil-Baker said Salvadorans will have to leave the U.S. by September 2019, unless Congress passes a law allowing them to stay.