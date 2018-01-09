× State Police, East Haddam fire officials investigate house fire after body found

EAST HADDAM — State Police Detectives say they are assisting the East Haddam Fire Marshal with a fatal house fire investigation.

Around 3:08 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to 51 Ackley Cemetery Road in East Haddam on a report of a house fire. Detectives from the State Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit also responded.

After the fire was put out, a person was found dead inside the home. They have not been identified yet, and an examination will be done will determine a cause of death.

It’s unknown if anyone else was injured or how the fire was started.

The fire remains under investigation.