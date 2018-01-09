× US Marshals offer reward for escaped Enfield inmate

ENFIELD — The U.S. Marshals service is now offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the capture of an inmate who escaped from a Connecticut state prison.

Jerry Mercado escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility in Enfield on Sunday.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force announced the reward on Tuesday. It says people should not try to arrest Mercado themselves, but should instead call authorities.

Authorities believe the 25-year-old may have stowed away in the undercarriage of a garbage truck or state vehicle to escape.

Mercado was sentenced in August 2016 to three years for burglary.

The marshals are working with Connecticut State Police, Hartford Police, Connecticut Parole and the Connecticut Department of Correction to find him.