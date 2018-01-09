Warmer temp during the week; soaking rain for Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After 14 straight days below freezing (that’s a record for Bridgeport), we have finally turned a corner. Temperatures today topped 40 degrees on Tuesday and this little January thaw isn’t over yet. But it does come with its own set of problems, like the threat of flooding on Friday. More on that in a bit…

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. A warm front passes through dry at night. Then temperatures will rise into the 40s on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies.

By Friday temperatures will soar into the 50s! But you can’t exactly enjoy it with periods of soaking rain Friday through Saturday. With 2″-3″ of rain possible, ice on the rivers and melting snow, there is a growing flooding potential. If you have a chance, make sure your storm drains are cleared of debris or ice/snow before the rain begins. There’s a slight chance rain could end as a mix/snow Saturday evening. But that looks more likely in northern and perhaps central New England.

After that, the temps tumble back down to wintry levels Sunday and beyond. Once again highs will stay below 32 degrees.

How bout we end with some good news? Starting today, the sunrise moves up on average, one minute per day…which means, slowly but surely, the hours of sunlight are getting longer, which means slowly but surely: Spring is coming!

TONIGHT: Clearing, cooler. Low: 10-20.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High: Mid 30s – near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance sprinkle. High: Mid 40s – near 50.

FRIDAY: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Chance for flooding. Warm. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Rain continues, heaviest in the morning. Rain tapers to showers by afternoon. Falling temperatures. Chance for a brief mix or snow before ending. High: Mid-upper 40s. 30s by afternoon.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 20s.

