Warming up during the week; Soaking rain for Friday

We finally have turned a corner in the weather. After the last two weeks of frigid temperatures, we begin to thaw out today. Lots of sunshine will get the temperatures up to near 40, above normal and above 32 for the first time in days.

We’ll keep it that way for the rest of the work week, building the highs to the 50s by Friday, with a lot of rain forecasted for the end of the week. After that, the temps tumble back down to Wintery levels, with highs for the start of next week. Once again, we'll be below 32.

How bout we end with some good news? Starting today, the sunrise moves up on average, one minute per day…which means, slowly but surely, the hours of sunlight are getting longer, which means slowly but surely: Spring is coming!

TODAY: Sun, NW breezes. Highs near 40.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows : teens

WEDNESDAY: Sun to clouds, iso rain late. Highs near 40

THURSDAY: Clouds late, rain by evening. Highs: Upper 40s

