× Prince Harry and Meghan Markle head out in their first public engagement of 2018

LONDON — Since becoming engaged, Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are heading out to their first engagement together of the year.

The two will be visiting a radio station in South London.

The couple, who are getting married in mar, are visiting the studios to see how young people are being given training in radio and broadcasting. They will also learn how they are leaning more about music, radio, and media for social change.

The couple, who announced their engagement last month, are due to marry on May 19 in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London.

The couple attended their first royal event together in the city of Nottingham earlier this month, and will spend their first Christmas as an engaged couple at the Queen’s Sandringham estate.

They opened up for the first time about their relationship in an interview last month when Harry told the BBC that his late mother, Princess Diana, would have been “over the moon” about the pair’s engagement.