× White House: North Korea won’t impact US participation at Olympics

SEOUL, South Korea — The White House says North Korea’s participation in the Winter Olympics won’t affect U.S. participation in the Games.

Spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders adds that the decision presents North Korea with an opportunity to see the value of ending its isolation from the rest of the world. The U.S. and other world powers want North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

Sanders says members of a U.S. delegation that will attend the Winter Olympics will be announced soon.

The Games are scheduled for Feb. 9-25 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Senior State Department official Steve Goldstein says the U.S. is encouraged North Korea is sending athletes and supporters to the Games. He says, “anything that lowers tensions is a positive development.”