2 Old Lyme schools closed Thursday following broken water pipe

OLD LYME — Two schools in Old Lyme are dealing with water issues following a broken a water pipe, the school website said.

“The Lyme-Old Lyme Middle School and Center School will not have any water on January 11, 2018. Therefore, all middle school students and staff should report to the high school for classes on January 11, 2018. Locations of middle school classes will be provided by middle school staff once the students enter the building,” the shcool said.

The school added that parents should utilize their normal pick up and drop off points to eliminate unnecessary congestion at the high school.

“Middle school staff members will be available to accompany students from their normal drop off and pick up points to the high school. Middle school parents and staff should park at the middle school as there will not be any parking available at the high school,” said the school.

Also, previously scheduled middle school parent conferences will take place at the high school.

Center School will be closed and, therefore, there will be no Pre-k classes Thursday.

Anyone with questions is asked to call 860-434-7238.