Bridgeport Police Department a step closer to receiving body cameras

BRIDGEPORT -- Residents said it's been a long time coming for the city of Bridgeport.

Chief A.J. Perez said the city will be launching a body camera pilot program.

Starting on February 1st, 30 police officers will be wearing the equipment each day. Chief Perez said the department will be trying out three different brands of body cameras over a three month period. After the pilot program Chief Perez said the department will then outfit every patrol officer with a body camera.

“It makes me proud. It makes me feel that I have fulfilled my obligation to the good people of the City of Bridgeport," said Chief Perez.

He said the footage from the body cameras will be reviewed at the end of every shift by a supervisor.