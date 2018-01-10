Community gathers in support for Ansonia principal on leave amid rumors of x-rated online post

ANSONIA — Community members turned out to a Board of Education meeting in support of an educator who was recently put on leave. A handful of people spoke out at Wednesday’s meeting at Ansonia High School in defense of the school’s principal Terri Goldson. Goldson was put on leave in December after the Superintendent said allegations were made. She would not confirm the reason for his leave. This decision happened around the same time social media was buzzing about his alleged Twitter activity. Goldson’s Twitter page reflects that among the tweets his account “likes,” is a

video. The x-rated tweet showing up for his followers, some of them students, to see. "We don't know if his account was compromised, we don't know what the situation is in regards to his Twitter account but everyone who follows him on Facebook or Twitter knows that he's a family man," Valley NAACP President Greg Johnson said. Johnson was one of the speakers at Monday's meeting who sung praise about Goldson. Johnson said he worked with Goldson for years. "He’s a hero in our eyes, with many students here in Ansonia, and past students who he’s touched through not only academics but sports and being a mentor," he said. Sherrod McNeill, Principal at Stratford's Franklin Elementary school echoed these statements calling Goldson a mentor. "Terri Goldson is responsible for my entire career," he said. "It is evident by the turn out of this evenings audience, that this gentleman impact on our great community has been immense," McNeill said at the podium. The superintendent would not provide any more information about the decision Wednesday. She said she stands behind her initial statement: "Allegations were made about Mr. Goldson. During the investigation he has been put on administrative leave." In the meantime, the schools Vice Principal Sara Crooks is acting principal. The superintendent did not say when a decision would be announced. "It would be a tremendous loss for the Ansonia School District if he's not put back in his proper position," Johnson said.