Friday rain has flooding potential; temps dive next week

Temperatures this morning are on the chilly side as expected, but with a lot of sunshine today, expect seasonal temps later today, in the mid to upper 30s for highs. A fast warm up over the next few days has temps in the 40s Thursday and 50s for Friday – but with issues. A lot of rain is on the way for the end of the week, and combined with the snowpack thawing, there is the potential for some flooding issues across the state.

Behind Fridays rain, arctic air once again enters the picture, tumbling the temps down the 20s for highs by Sunday, and into the workweek, temperatures stay chilly.

TODAY: Sunny. Highs: mid – upper 30s

TONIGHT: Few clouds, lows : upper 20s

THURSDAY : Increasing clouds – warmer. Highs : Upper 40s

FRIDAY: Rain, heavy at times. Flood potential. Highs : Mid 50s

