× Highway closed in Indiana after crash, homes ordered evacuated due to ‘explosion risk’

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police anticipated a “lengthy” closure after an early morning crash on I-65 south of Seymour–and the situation continued to deteriorate several hours later, according to FOX59.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-65 southbound near mile marker 43. Traffic was being diverted off I-65 at exit 50. Around 11:30 a.m., state police said the northbound lanes were also being closed at exit 41. All houses within half a mile of the crash scene were being evacuated, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police.

The crash involved three semi trucks. One of the semis rear-ended the others, which had been stopped because of an earlier crash. The collision caused a hazardous chemical to spill on the road.

State police briefly reopened the left lane around 10:30 a.m. and said the right lane was expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon. However, just before 11 a.m., ISP said both southbound lanes were closed again due to “complications from the cleanup.”

The northbound closure and evacuation order came shortly after that. Wheeles said crews responding to the cleanup face an “explosion risk.”

There is no timetable for when the lanes will reopen.