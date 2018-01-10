× Malloy, DOT postpone $4.3 billion in road projects

HARTFORD — State leaders postponed a number of road construction projects due to the state’s fiscal situation.

Governor Dan Malloy and Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner James P. Redeker made the announcement Wednesday. They released a full list of projects totaling $4.3 billion that are postponed indefinitely until new revenue is appropriated for the Special Transportation Fund. Malloy said his administration will announce detailed proposals this month that, if adopted by the General Assembly, would bring the projects back online.

“If Connecticut does not take the necessary action to allow us to restart these vital projects, not only will it put the state’s infrastructure into a further state of disrepair, it will hurt our economy,” Malloy said. “If we want to compete in the 21st century economy, we need a transportation system that works for people and businesses, and we need to invest in transit-oriented development to build the communities where people and businesses want to be. I want to be very clear – this is preventable, but it requires immediate action. The legislature must act this year to avoid potentially devastating setbacks to our transportation system.”