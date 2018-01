× North Haven PD release video of alleged carj theft incident

NORTH HAVEN — Police released a video of an alleged car theft incident.

North Haven police several people entered two unlocked cars in a Pool Road driveway on January 4.

“Six suspects exited the cars, spread out looking for unlocked cars. They returned to their cars about one minute later. One other report of a theft from an unlocked car was reported that morning,” police said.

No other details have been released.