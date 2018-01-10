× Norwich police issue photo of truck in connection with pedestrian hit and run

NORWICH — Police are looking for a pickup truck with a plow they say is connected to the hit and run of a postal worker.

Police posted on Facebook that they were looking for what appears to be a red Chevy or GMC truck with a plow that was connected to an accident involving the U.S. Postal worker who was struck by a vehicle on Washington Street.

Authorities said, “We are asking the public’s assistance in locating the pictured vehicle whose driver may have witnessed or been involved in the accident. If you have any information, please contact Officer Callender at (860) 886-5561 or U.S. Postal Inspector Brendan Murphy at (860) 524-6084.”