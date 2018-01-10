× One in custody following ‘active shooter’ situation in Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – Drivers were told to avoid an area of Norman following a report of an ‘active shooter,’ according to KFOR.

On Wednesday around 2:40 p.m., officials with the Norman Police Department announced that they were working an ‘active shooter situation’ in the 2200 block of Industrial Blvd.

A short time later, officials said that one suspect was in custody, and one victim was being treated. However, the extent of the victim’s injuries were not known.

Police say the threat is over and the scene is contained.

District officials said Norman North High School was under a soft lock down at the time, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

