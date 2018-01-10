× PD: Dog found dead outside of Meriden business

MERIDEN — Police said a dead dog was found in a box Tuesday night.

Meriden police said around 9:35 p.m., they responded to the intersection of Welles Terrace and Broadvale Road for a deceased canine that was found in a box.

“The deceased canine was a female pit bull and it was found by an area resident that had been out walking their dog,” police said.

Police said the dog showed no obvious signs of trauma and it was confirmed to be deceased at the time of the officer’s arrival. The dog was taken to the animal

control office by police in the box which it was found in.

Police said this investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the animal control office at 203-235-4179.