Porn star Olivia Nova dies at 20, latest in string of deaths to rock adult entertainment industry

Adult film actress Olivia Nova died at age 20 on Sunday in Las Vegas, joining a growing list of young porn stars to succumb to untimely deaths, according to FOX News.

Nova’s cause of death is unknown.

The adult film actress tweeted on Christmas that she was lonely after spending the holidays by herself.

Nova’s death comes after the December suicide of August Ames at 23. Ames hung herself after she was called homophobic for not having sex on camera with men who had done gay porn. She also suffered from mental health issues, and said she had been molested as a child.

Adult entertainer Turi Luv (real name Yurizan Beltran), 31, died of a drug overdose the same month. In one of her last Instagram posts, she included a quotation that read: “I hope to arrive to my death, late, in love, and a little drunk.”

Adult Film Hall of Famer Shyla Stylez died in her sleep in November 2017 at the age of 35. She had retired from the porn industry the previous year.

Read more here.