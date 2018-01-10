× Report: New York City pulls incentives for Aetna’s Manhattan headquarters

HARTFORD — According to Crains New York Business, the City of New York has cancelled the $9.6 million incentive package to Aetna Inc.

Over the summer, Aetna confirmed it was ready to move its headquarters out of Hartford and into New York. There is no word on if this will have any impact on that move.

The company was set to bring 250 senior employees to Manhattan.

According to website, Aetna would confirm neither the cancellation of the incentive package or any future plans for the Meatpacking District location or its Hartford headquarters.

“All Aetna locations will be evaluated during the integration planning process,” a company spokesman said in a statement.

No other details have been released at this time.