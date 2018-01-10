Starbucks debuts Blonde Espresso, social media weighs in

HOUSTON—The coffee giant Starbucks has announced a new addition to its menu and social media is giving it rave reviews.

For the first time in 43 years coffee drinkers will be able to order a light roast at Starbucks. The new Blonde Espresso boasts a more mellow version of the original Espresso.

A statement on the company’s website reads “Starbucks has reimagined how to bring a lighter taste to our coffees. … This is Starbucks first true light roast coffee. The name “Starbucks® Blonde Roast” reflects our roasting artistry and indicates a coffee that is light bodied and flavorful – our easiest-drinking coffee.”

Say 👋 to new subtly sweet Starbucks #BlondeEspresso. Now serving. pic.twitter.com/O1Y4GJ8QXa — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) January 9, 2018

The Blonde Espresso is only the second Espresso to be offered by the popular coffee chain in over 43 years, and according to social media it was well worth the wait.

The coffee game is changing tomorrow and blonde is breaking all the rules. Stop on by to see why! #starbucks #blondeespresso pic.twitter.com/7JDXECWS0q — Lorain Starbucks (@Sbux20083) January 8, 2018

When you purposely make a trip to @Starbucks just to try the new #BlondeEspresso 😉 (for the record, it's delightful 😍) pic.twitter.com/XfqQx4QklG — Allyson Yates (@rock_sister) January 9, 2018

Had to test this new #BlondeEspresso. Seriously smooth, people. Three 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/emAKtRnSp5 — Bridget Johnson (@itsmeBridget) January 9, 2018

For years haters complained that Starbucks espresso has a "burnt taste." #BlondeEspresso addresses that by being not roasted as long (tastes better, higher caffeine buzz). Haters still hatin', and I'm sure without trying it. — J. S. Holland (@catclawtheatre) January 9, 2018

I start work at 6 this morning. I can’t wait for all the blonde jokes😑😂 #BlondeEspresso #Starbucks pic.twitter.com/BHKrYiMEgK — Alex (@AlexOfOz_88) January 9, 2018