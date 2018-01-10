State offers reward for information leading to Hartford homicide arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The State of Connecticut is offering $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the homicide case of Ricardo Rivera. Rivera was fatally shot in Hartford on October 21st, 2015.

Police say on that evening, around 10:16 p.m., Hartford Police arrived at 7 Cherry Street on a report of shots fired.

Officers found Mr. Rivera, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Rivera was rushed to an area hospital where died the next day.

Officials say minimal evidence was recovered at the scene and over two years later, on witnesses have come forward.

Investigators are hoping that the reward may lead to a successful arrest.

Anyone with information about the homicide of Ricardo Rivera is asked to contact Hartford Police.

Tips may be left anonymously at (860) 722-8477 or by contacting Major Crimes Division Lieutenant Paul Cicero at (860) 757-4179.

Anonymous tips can be left on their website.