Texas woman accused of damaging Warhol paintings could face life in prison

A Dallas woman is challenging allegations that she caused at least $300,000 in damage to a prominent Houston attorney’s art collection — including Andy Warhol paintings — at the end of their first date, according to FOX News.

Lindy Lou Layman appeared in a Houston courtroom Tuesday after being charged with felony criminal mischief for the Dec. 23 incident in the home of attorney Tony Buzbee.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the level of the charge is determined by the price tag for the items destroyed. Layman is accused of a first-degree felony and could face life in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say Buzbee told investigators the 29-year-old Layman became intoxicated and belligerent and that she shattered two $20,000 sculptures and poured wine on paintings, including two Warhol works each valued at $500,000.

