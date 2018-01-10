Warmer Thursday; flood warning in effect Friday into Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Flood Watch is in effect for Connecticut Friday into Saturday afternoon for the potential for poor drainage flooding, urban flooding and possibly river flooding too.

A warm front will move through tonight causing clouds to increase with lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Then get ready for a big change Thursday with highs in the 40s to near 50 degrees! Even more impressive, we’ll achieve these temperatures with mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog developing. This will start to melt a lot of the snow piles across the state.

Then on Friday temperatures will soar into the 50s to near 60 degrees. But you can’t exactly enjoy it with periods of soaking rain Friday through Saturday. With 2″-3″ of rain possible, ice on the rivers and melting snow, there is a chance for poor drainage flooding (maybe river flooding too). If you have a chance, make sure your storm drains and gutters are cleared of debris or ice/snow before the rain begins. There’s a slight chance rain could end as a mix/snow Saturday evening. But that looks more likely in northern and perhaps central New England.

After that, the temps tumble back down to wintry levels Sunday and beyond. Once again highs will stay below 32 degrees.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low: Upper 20s – low 30s.

THURSDAY : Mostly cloudy, mild, areas of fog. High: Mid 40s to near 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: Rain, heavy at times. Flood potential. Highs : 50s to near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Rain, heaviest in the morning, tapers to scattered showers in the afternoon. High 40s but temperatures tumble into the 30s by afternoon. Chance for icy roads late and at night.

SUNDAY: Sunny, cold. High: 20s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.