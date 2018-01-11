× 2 Sam’s Club stores in Connecticut closed

MANCHESTER — Sam’s Club Stores in Manchester and Orange were closed Thursday, according to signs at the two stores.

The Manchester store is located at 69 Pavilions Drive in Manchester. The store in Orange is at 2 Boston Post Road and the signs at the Manchester store said they would be open on Friday.

Business Insider said stores were reported closed in Texas, New York, New Jersey, Indiana, Arizona, Alaska, and elsewhere.

The company replied to a tweet saying, “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy.”

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018