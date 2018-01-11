× Drone footage, graphics part of Connecticut pitch to Amazon

HARTFORD — Records show Connecticut communities hope drone footage, video greetings and promises of tax incentives and land may lure Amazon and its planned second headquarters.

The Associated Press sought details of applications submitted by the state of Connecticut and several cities through the Freedom of Information Act. It’s part of a national look at what cities and states are offering the internet giant and how much they spent to make those pitches.

Records show the state spent $35,000 on renderings and drone imagery for its application.

Much of the expenses incurred by New Britain and Danbury were for printing costs. Bridgeport and New Haven have not yet responded to AP’s request for documents.

While both New Britain and Danbury are offering tax breaks, New Britain is also throwing in free land.