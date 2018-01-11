× Enfield business owner charged with multi-state drug conspiracy

ENFIELD – An Enfield business owner is facing charges in New Jersey following his arrest in September as part of a multi-state conspiracy to shuttle cocaine and heroin from Mexico into the Northeast according to MassLive.

Sergio Molina, owner of Molina’s Cafe and Molina’s Plaza on High Street, and two co-defendants, Ramon Rodriguez-Reyes, and Rafael Delacruz-Fernan, are charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of New Jersey.

Molina was arrested Sept. 28 at his home in Suffield. A search of his property revealed 23 brick-shaped packages that contained heroin and cocaine.

According to prosecutors, Molina, Rodriguez-Reyes, and Delacruz-Fernan over a 10-month period between December 2016 and last September conspired to distribute at least 5 kilograms of cocaine and 1 kilogram of heroin.

Documents filed with the case by FBI investigators say the three became suspects in 2016 as part of an FBI investigation into a large-scale drug-trafficking organization operating between Mexico and the Northeast.

Law enforcement moved in to make arrests on Sept. 28 when they saw Delacruz-Fernan arrived and carried three large trash bags into the garage, according to court documents.

Molina is being held without bail pending his trial.

Story from MassLive.