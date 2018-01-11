Flood watch across state Friday; cold next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Flood Watch is in effect for Connecticut Friday into Saturday afternoon for the potential for poor drainage flooding, urban flooding and possibly river flooding too.

The forecast is quiet….for now. Warmer air is filtering in from the south, allowing high temperatures to reach 50 degrees in many inland parts of the state today.

As the clouds thicken up all day, the rain starts to fall from them by early Friday morning. It’s all rain, with temps in the 50s, that’s way too warm for anything else. Heaviest showers and storms arrive late Friday night and continue into early Saturday morning.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the state thanks to this system, and the potential for snowmelt due to the warm temps. As it leaves, it takes the warm air with it, with cold temps returning Sunday. So much for the taste of March!

THURSDAY : Increasing clouds . Highs near 50

TONIGHT : Cloudy, rain by dawn. Lows in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Rain, heavy at times into the overnight period. Highs: Mid 50s

SATURDAY: Rain ends, falling temps. Highs dropping through the 40s.

