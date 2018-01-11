× Former Stratford teacher’s aide pleads guilty to sex with teen

BRIDGEPORT— A former teacher’s aide at a Stratford middle school has pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old boy.

The Connecticut Post reports that 48-year-old Kyle Damato-Kushel pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child as the case was being prepared for trial.

She faces 18 months in prison at sentencing on March 14. Her lawyer said in court the sentence was “an agreed recommendation,” but refused comment outside of court.

Damato-Kushel previously turned down a plea deal that would have sent her to prison for up to four years.

Damato-Kushel worked at Wooster Middle School in Stratford. She was arrested in 2015 when her husband discovered the relationship.

The victim’s attorney said his client is satisfied with the plea deal.