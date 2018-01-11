Groton Police seek suspect after fleeing accident

GROTON — Groton Police are trying to identify a person involved in an accident they later fled from.

Their face can be seen clearly, so have a good look:

Police say the suspect was involved in an accident that happened just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The person and the car struck a car on Newtown Road in the area of Fort Hill Road and then fled the scene.

The car is a gray, 2014 Ford Focus with Massachusetts registration 6JP294. The car may have gray transfer paint on the left side of the car and a scratch over the left rear wheel.

Anyone with information on the identity of this individual is asked to contact Officer Korteweg at the Groton Town Police Department at 860-441-6712.