Hartford water main break affects 29-multi family homes

HARTFORD — Yet another water main break is causing residents headaches.

This time, crews say a 6 inch water main break on Brown Street in Hartford is affecting 29 multi-family homes on Brown Street between Franklin Avenue and Wethersfield Avenue.

Officials say that due to the location of the break. Brown Street between Franklin and Wethersfield is closed, and they expect repairs to take anywhere from 5-7 hours. They expect to be complete between 7:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

This is the umpteenth water main break to affect residents across the state in recent weeks.