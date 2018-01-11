How to get FOX61 News updates on Alexa

You can easily use Amazon’s Echo smart-speaker system and its “Alexa” voice-assistant technology to get news updates from FOX61.

Already, “Alexa” can do just about anything, from playing music on command to controlling household appliances. Now, you can get FOX 61 news and weather updates.

Here’s a step-by-step tutorial on how to get FOX 61 updates for your Echo device:

Download the app

Open the app

Hit the three lines, known as the hamburger and click on SETTINGS

Click on FLASH BRIEFING

Click on MORE FLASH BRIEFING CONTENT

Search for FOX 61 and click on that result

Click on ENABLE SKILL

You can prioritize the order of the briefing

Now you can say, “Alexa, what’s in the news?” FOX 61 news anchors and reporters will bring you the day’s updates.