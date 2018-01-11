Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MYSTIC -- A new lease on life for a seal named "Snap Dragon" who was released back into the ocean after some much needed rehab.

Mystic Aquarium said Snap Dragon was rescued in Chatham, Massachusetts by the International Fund for Animal Welfare and was transferred to the Aquarium’s Rescue Clinic on September 13, to receive care for a fractured flipper and multiple wounds.

He also had several rocks in his stomach, something that is commonly found in many seal species, said the Aquarium. Mystic Aquarium provides new life for seal who suffered from injuries

"Weighing approximately 37 pounds upon admit, Snap Dragon has gained roughly 8 pounds during his rehabilitation at Mystic Aquarium, making him a healthy 45 pound 8 month old at the time of his release," the aquarium said.