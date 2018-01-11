× PD: Former Bridgeport DMV employee charged with forgery, larceny

BRIDGEPORT — Connecticut State police said they have arrested a former Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles employee Thursday following an investigation of a monetary discrepancy at the DMV Bridgeport Office.

“Upon its Bridgeport Office manager’s discovery of the discrepancy, the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) notified the Office of the Connecticut State’s Attorney of suspected employee misconduct at the Department of Motor Vehicles Bridgeport office,” said state police.

During an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Kimberly Brown, a motor vehicle examiner specialist and she was terminated on December 8, 2017, from employment with the DMV and the State of Connecticut, said state police.

On Wednesday, state police said Brown surrendered to state police and was charged with larceny in the first degree by defrauding a public community and forgery in the first degree.

Brown was held on an $80,000 bond.

DMV Commissioner Michael R. Bzdyra said, “Our hundreds of employees are diligent and dedicated to upholding the public’s trust. People who betray that trust will be held fully accountable for their actions. It is absolutely unacceptable to betray that trust. Our hard-working employees strive diligently every day to do their jobs well and are committed to customer service.”