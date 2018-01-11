× Shelton lawyer pleads guilty to child enticement charge

NEW HAVEN — An attorney has pleaded guilty to a child exploitation charge.

Federal prosecutors say 51-year-old Peter Kruzynski, of Shelton, pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Prosecutors say Kruzynski used his cellphone and text messaging to entice a boy under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity.

Authorities say he also used his phone to take photographs of the victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Kruzynski was arrested in September 2016 and has been in custody since October 2016 when his bond was revoked for failing to comply with his release conditions.

He faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing on March 28.

Kruzynski he was suspended from the practice of law following his arrest.