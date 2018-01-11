× Silver Alert issued for missing Bristol woman

BRISTOL — Bristol Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 23-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen since Monday.

Davanie M. Alvarez has brown eyes and brown hair. She’s described by police as being Hispanic, about 5’4″ tall and weighing around 171 pounds.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Alvarez, they are asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.