Snow melt creates concerns across the state

HARTFORD -- First the freeze and now comes the thaw.

With about a foot of snow to contend with last week, the Hartford Department of Public Works is now busy getting ready for upwards of two inches of rain on the way.

Warming temperatures have not necessarily been welcome for Vernon Matthews, the superintendent of Hartford Public Works.

Matthews now focuses on his crews clearing the storm drains and catching basins in flood prone areas of the capital city.

"We are opening up drains across the city, we have loader teams out there and we want to clear catch basins and remove as much snow as we can to prevent flooding."

Matthews noted that around 15 to 20 of his crews will be roaming the roads of Hartford to help with flooding during the storm.

Closer to home, there are the concerns about clearing gutters that can lead to leaks and flooding.

The warmer temps have kept Mike Wood busy. Wood is the owner of Marlborough based Wood and Wood Seamless Gutters, he has clients across the state. He stressed safety this week, especially with snow and ice on so many rooftops.

"Stay off the roof and off the ladder if you can," Wood said.

Wood noted he and his crew are tending to ice dams and clearing out gutters to prevent flooding issues. He suggests taking a shovel where your downspout is located and clearing a path away from the house.

"Something that goes downwards to let water get away from your house."