State Police identify body found in East Haddam fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HADDAM -- After putting out a fire at a home in East Haddam, crews found a dead body in the home.

Now, State Police identify him as Thomas Rasimas, 53 who resided at the home.

An autopsy will be done will determine a cause of death.

Just after 3 p.m. on Monday, troopers responded to 51 Ackley Cemetery Road in East Haddam for a report of a house fire. Multiple departments, including firefighters from East Haddam and Colchester, arrived within minutes but the home was already engulfed in flames.

State Police is assisting the East Haddam Fire Marshal with the fatal house fire investigation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.