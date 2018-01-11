× State police to release report on Newtown shooting response

NEWTOWN — Connecticut State Police say they are releasing a report Friday on the agency’s response to the December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that left 26 children and educators dead.

Police have not explained why it has taken five years since the shooting to complete the after-action report in which agencies review officers’ actions in an emergency situation.

A 20-year-old gunman killed 20 first-grade children and six educators inside the school before killing himself.

Officers from the Newtown Police Department were the first to respond to the scene. A prosecutor’s report in 2013 said that nearly six minutes passed between the arrival of the first Newtown police officer and the time officers entered the school. Officers were not able to intervene before the gunman turned the gun on himself.