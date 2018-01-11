Waterbury sex offender arrested for allegedly contacting middle school aged girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH - A convicted sex offender is back in trouble with the law after allegedly violating his probation with family member's smart phone.

Court documents show 30-year-old Michael LaMountain contacted middle school aged girls using a family member's smart phone to send lewd messages through social media.

LaMountain was on probation after he was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2010. The students he allegedly contacted attended Eli Terry Junior Middle School.

LaMountain was in court earlier this week for the parole violation. He's due back in Waterbury Superior Court later in January.