What is #MeToo? Floyd Mayweather thinks it’s about something different

HOLLYWOOD — Floyd Mayweather’s version of the #MeToo movement to him, is a reminder of how wealthy the undefeated boxer is.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health magazine, Mayweather was asked about the #MeToo movement, a movement empowering women across the globe to share their stories of sexual assault and harassment.

“The who?” Mayweather responded to a question about the movement.

“When you say, ‘Me too’ … when somebody is like, ‘I got a Rolls Royce, I be like, ‘Me too,’” Mayweather continued. “When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, ‘Me too. I got two. Me too.’”

The Magazine told Mayweather this Me Too is very different.

“Well, I didn’t know!” he said. “My ‘Me too’ movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I’m like, ‘Me too.’ Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, ‘I made a billion dollars, me too.’”

“I know you have a sensitive side. You’ve talked about your sensitive side before,” said the Magazine.

“Of course. I mean, you live and you learn. I think everyone, if you’re in an uncomfortable position, you have to pray about it, you know, talk about it, and I think that, you know, sexual harassment, I don’t think it’s cool at all,” Mayweather responded.