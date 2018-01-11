× Woman arrested for scratching West Haven officer’s face

WEST HAVEN — The West Haven Police Department arrested a woman for scratching an officer’s face.

West Haven Police said they went to First Avenue and Baggott Street Wednesday night at around 9:15 pm for a breach peace complaint.

Police said they found a motorist and pedestrian arguing in the road. They said the pedestrian, Alexandra Peters, 22, apparently swung her phone, striking the driver’s car and caused damage.

Police said that as they interviewed her, she became combative and scratched the face of an officer deep enough for him to require medical attention.

Peters was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, breach of peace and assaulting a police officer.