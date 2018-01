× CT Lottery announces 2nd Super Draw drawing date

ROCKY HILL — The CT Lottery has announced the additional CT Super Draw drawing will take place Tuesday, January 16, 2018, at 11:00 a.m.

The CT Lottery said they will honor winning tickets from both this drawing and the January 1, 2018 drawing. Winning numbers from both drawings will be posted here.

Most recently, two employees were placed on paid administrative leave following an error with the first drawing on New Year’s Day.