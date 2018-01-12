× CVS: “No plans to relocate Aetna”

HARTFORD — Aetna appears to be staying in Hartford, according to the Hartford Courant.

CVS Health Corp., which is buying Aetna, said Friday it will not relocate Aetna from Hartford.

A statement from CVS:

We were in Hartford yesterday and met with the Mayor. It is important to understand that while CVS Health will continue to be headquartered in Rhode Island, we also operate a number of large corporate hubs, or centers of excellence, in other states, including Arizona, Illinois and Texas. We have no plans to relocate Aetna’s operations from Hartford and, in fact, view Hartford as the future location of our center of excellence for the insurance business.

CVS’ chief executive Larry Merlo met with Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin at city hall Thursday.

Five months earlier, Aetna said it would move to New York City in search of high-tech workers.