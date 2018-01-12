5 years later, state police release Sandy Hook ‘after-action report’

MIDDLETOWN — On Friday afternoon Connecticut State Police released a report on the agency’s response to the December 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that left 26 children and educators dead. A 20-year-old gunman killed 20 first-grade children and six educators inside the school before killing himself.

Police said in a new report that unnecessary personnel potentially contaminated the crime scene by stepping on bullet casings and glass shards before they were collected for evidence.

The report concludes state police handled the response effectively, but it makes numerous recommendations about crime scene integrity, how to deal with victims’ families and other issues. Photo Gallery View Gallery (4 images) One recommendation is limiting access to the crime scene to authorized personnel. The report said uninvolved police officials and “dignitaries” were allowed in and disrupted the crime scene. The report does not specifically address why it took more than five years to complete. Officers from the Newtown Police Department were the first to respond to the scene. A prosecutor’s report in 2013 said that nearly six minutes passed between the arrival of the first Newtown police officer and the time officers entered the school. Officers were not able to intervene before the gunman turned the gun on himself. The 74-page report is broken down into six sections, and ends with a Summary of Recommendations. The six sections are: Initial Response

Tactical Operations

Criminal Investigation

Command Post/Public Information

Support Services

Survivors’ and Victims’ Families The Associated Press contributed to this report.